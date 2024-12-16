Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Steady Ahead of Fed Decision

Euro zone bond yields remained stable as investors awaited the U.S. Fed's rate decision, with a notable rise in France's risk premium post-Moody's downgrade. The U.S. rate cut and euro zone economic data are key market influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:42 IST
Euro Zone Bonds Steady Ahead of Fed Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Monday, euro zone government bond yields remained largely unchanged as investors held their breath for the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve decision regarding interest rates later in the week.

The risk premium for French government debt, however, rose to its highest in a week following a surprise downgrade by Moody's on Friday. Specifically, France's 10-year bond yield increased by 2 basis points to 3.051%, widening the gap between French and German yields to 80 basis points, the largest since December 5. Germany's 10-year bond yield, considered the euro zone benchmark, was flat at 2.25%.

Attention is now turning to Wednesday's U.S. interest rate decision, where the Fed is expected to lower rates by 25 basis points. Given the global influence of the U.S. economy, this decision is anticipated to have significant repercussions on global financial markets. Meanwhile, European markets may also be influenced by survey-based data on the euro zone's economic health. Italy's 10-year yield edged 1 basis point higher to 3.39%, while Germany's two-year bond yield, responsive to European Central Bank rate forecasts, dropped 1 basis point to 2.045%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024