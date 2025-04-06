France and Algeria Revitalize Cross-Sector Cooperation
France and Algeria have agreed to revitalize cooperation across all sectors after extensive discussions. The renewed dialogue follows a period of diplomatic tensions. French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced the agreement, echoing Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's statement that previous obstacles have been removed.
In a significant step towards mending diplomatic ties, France and Algeria have agreed to renew cooperation across all sectors. The announcement came from France's foreign minister on Sunday following a day of talks aimed at resuming dialogue.
The discussions occurred after a period marked by months of tensions and disagreements between the two nations. French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed optimism, stating, "We go back to normal," and quoted Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who remarked, "the curtain is lifted."
The meeting, which spanned over two and a half hours, signals a positive shift in Franco-Algerian relations, paving the way for enhanced collaboration in various areas of mutual interest.
