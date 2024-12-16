Empowering Local Communities: JNPA's Initiative at Vadhvan Port

In a landmark initiative, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has inked a crucial pact with the Directorate General of Shipping to impart skill development training in the Vadhvan region, Maharashtra. This effort, focusing on the soon-to-be-completed greenfield port, aims to offer maritime skills to locals and affected residents through reputable Maritime Training Institutes.

The colossal Rs 76,200 crore project, being managed by Vadhvan Port Project Ltd, is a joint venture with JNPA holding a major stake. Through CSR investments, the program secures training in general maritime endeavors and catering, targeting career progression for Vadhvan residents as part of India's expanding seafaring sector.

Beyond seafaring, the initiative includes collaborations with the Dye Makers Association for branding and the Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth for Agro plans, alongside funding and training for technology upgrades. These steps are expected to generate 1.2 million jobs, promoting economic revival and enhanced industry capabilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)