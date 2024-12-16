Left Menu

Empowering Local Communities: JNPA's Initiative at Vadhvan Port

JNPA has signed agreements to provide skill development training in Vadhvan, Maharashtra, alongside the construction of a new port. The initiative aims to empower locals with maritime and technical skills, creating jobs and supporting economic growth. Partnerships with educational and financial bodies enhance opportunities for sustainable career development in the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:41 IST
Empowering Local Communities: JNPA's Initiative at Vadhvan Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark initiative, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has inked a crucial pact with the Directorate General of Shipping to impart skill development training in the Vadhvan region, Maharashtra. This effort, focusing on the soon-to-be-completed greenfield port, aims to offer maritime skills to locals and affected residents through reputable Maritime Training Institutes.

The colossal Rs 76,200 crore project, being managed by Vadhvan Port Project Ltd, is a joint venture with JNPA holding a major stake. Through CSR investments, the program secures training in general maritime endeavors and catering, targeting career progression for Vadhvan residents as part of India's expanding seafaring sector.

Beyond seafaring, the initiative includes collaborations with the Dye Makers Association for branding and the Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth for Agro plans, alongside funding and training for technology upgrades. These steps are expected to generate 1.2 million jobs, promoting economic revival and enhanced industry capabilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024