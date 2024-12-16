Left Menu

Bitcoin Skyrockets as Trump Eyes US Crypto Reserve

Bitcoin reached record highs following President-elect Donald Trump's hints at establishing a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve. This move is anticipated to foster a more favorable regulatory environment under the incoming administration, further boosting investor sentiment and elevating Bitcoin's role as a strategic global asset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:05 IST
Bitcoin Skyrockets as Trump Eyes US Crypto Reserve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin soared past $106,000 on Monday, fueled by President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion of a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve. Such a reserve, akin to the strategic oil reserve, has sparked excitement among crypto enthusiasts.

Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, hit $106,533, rising 2.6% to $103,917 by 1215 GMT. The market buzz was further amplified by cryptocurrency Ether's gains and the inclusion of MicroStrategy in the Nasdaq 100 index, which strengthened investor optimism.

The crypto sector is under the spotlight as Trump's administration hints at a friendlier regulatory approach, potentially positioning the U.S. as the global crypto leader. Bitcoin's value has surged 192% this year, with expectations of further growth amid evolving global currency dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024