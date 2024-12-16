Transforming Hisar: USTDA Powers Aviation Hub Redevelopment

The United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has granted technical assistance to the Haryana Airports Development Corporation (HADC) as part of a project to overhaul the Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar. The initiative aims to develop the airport into a major hub for cargo and logistics.

This collaboration is set to enhance air cargo throughput and stimulate local supply chains while providing avenues for U.S. companies to introduce their advanced technologies to this pivotal infrastructure project. According to USTDA Director Enoh T. Ebong, this partnership underlines USTDA's commitment to fostering the growth of India's civil aviation landscape.

Initially opened in 1967, Hisar Airport has primarily catered to general and business aviation needs, including private aircraft operations and pilot training. Its relative isolation—over three hours from the nearest international hub—has been a barrier for companies interested in using its cargo services. The USTDA-backed project seeks to overcome these limitations, establishing the airport as a cargo stronghold that bolsters two-way trade while advancing India's supply chain capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)