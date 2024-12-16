Left Menu

Swiss Move on Double Taxation Clause: A Non-Impact on India-EFTA Trade

The suspension of the most favoured nation clause in the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement by Switzerland won't affect the India-EFTA trade agreement. Despite potential tax increases, a $100 billion investment from EFTA into India remains secure under a trade deal benefiting both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:23 IST
Swiss Move on Double Taxation Clause: A Non-Impact on India-EFTA Trade
  • Country:
  • India

The Swiss government's suspension of the most favoured nation clause in the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) is not expected to disrupt the commitments under the trade agreement between India and the EFTA bloc, according to a senior government official.

Concerns arose that this move could impact Swiss investments in India and lead to higher taxes on Indian companies operating in Switzerland. However, the Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal confirmed that there's no impact on the EFTA's $100 billion investment commitment to India.

Under the agreement, which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, India is set to receive significant investment for enabling job creation, while offering reduced duties on products like Swiss watches and chocolates. The trade partnership, pending implementation, aims for substantial economic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024