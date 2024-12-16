Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend for FY25

In a significant financial announcement, Vedanta Ltd revealed that its board has sanctioned a fourth interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, culminating in a payout of Rs 3,324 crore.

The company stated that the record date for this dividend distribution is December 24, and it will adhere to the standard payment timelines, ensuring prompt distribution to shareholders.

Earlier in the fiscal year, Vedanta declared dividends totaling Rs 43.5 per share. The company's stock price surged to Rs 526.95 on December 16, amidst favorable market trends, taking its market capitalization past the Rs 2 lakh crore threshold.

(With inputs from agencies.)