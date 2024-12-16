HPCL and NICDC Collaborate to Revolutionize India's Logistics with API Integration

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has announced a partnership with an arm of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Ltd (NICDC). The agreement aims to integrate HPCL's APIs with the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), according to an official press release on Monday.

NICDC is spearheading India's ambitious project to develop industrial cities. The commerce and industry ministry stated that this partnership marks a notable advancement in boosting transparency, operational efficiency, and innovation in the logistics sector across India.

The integration of HPCL's API into ULIP grants logistics players real-time insight into the location and pricing of HPCL fuel stations nationwide. This access is expected to resolve significant logistics challenges, helping service providers, tradespeople, and transporters plan more efficiently, curb costs, and operate more seamlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)