Bihar's Economic Boom: Rs 30,000 Crore Investment Surge

The Bihar government's State Investment Promotion Board has approved investment proposals valued at nearly Rs 30,000 crore, marking a significant boost to the state's economy.

The approvals include an initial nod for proposals worth Rs 29,000 crore concerning 52 units, along with final financial approval for 35 proposals totaling around Rs 600 crore, according to an official statement released during the 58th meeting.

So far this fiscal year, 260 proposals received in-principle approvals while 161 proposals secured financial approvals. Bihar's annual investor meet, Bihar Business Connect, is set for its second edition on December 19-20, following a successful debut in 2023.

