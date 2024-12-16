Unravelling Britain's Economic Tides: FTSE's Struggles Amid Entain's Legal Woes

Britain's FTSE 100 index experienced a downturn on Monday, majorly influenced by Entain's stocks plunging after Australia's financial crime authority launched legal charges, citing breaches in anti-money laundering regulations.

The business landscape showed a stark staffing reduction, the most severe since the pandemic era, and a noticeable dip in confidence, attributing part of the downturn to recent tax hikes by the new government.

In contrast, mortgage lender Nationwide anticipates a 2%-4% hike in house prices next year, supported by a reduction in borrowing costs and relaxation of affordability measures. This economic conundrum unfolds as global monetary policies are under scrutiny, with major rate announcements expected from several central banks this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)