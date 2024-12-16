Left Menu

Markets Rally as Nasdaq Hits Record Highs

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied as investors anticipate a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Major growth stocks surged, boosting sectors including communication services. With expectations set for a rate reduction, focus shifts to the Fed's outlook for 2025 amid robust economic growth and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:11 IST
Markets Rally as Nasdaq Hits Record Highs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains on Monday, driven by expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this week. Investors keenly awaited key data releases to gauge monetary policy for next year, with the Fed's decision expected on Wednesday.

Growth stocks, including Alphabet and Amazon, bolstered the market, lifting both the communication services and consumer discretionary sectors. The Nasdaq 100 set new records, reflecting investor confidence as the year-end 'Santa rally' takes hold. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones slightly dipped.

Honeywell's stock climbed following news of a potential aerospace business spin-off, while Tesla surged after a revised price target. The crypto sector rallied as bitcoin hit new highs, further invigorated by MicroStrategy's inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024