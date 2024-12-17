New Seat Belt Alert Rule to Increase Road Safety by 2027

Starting September 2027, a new safety regulation mandates all new passenger vehicles in the U.S. to issue an alert if rear-seat passengers are unbuckled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The rule is expected to save 50 lives annually and prevent approximately 500 injuries, demonstrating a significant step in vehicle safety improvements. The regulation applies to various vehicle types, including passenger cars, trucks, and buses, excluding school buses.

The enhanced rule also mandates longer audio and visual warnings for drivers and includes warnings for front-seat passengers. This move marks a substantial shift from prior regulations, which only covered the driver's seat belt, enhancing the overall safety protocol of vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)