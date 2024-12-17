Left Menu

Bitcoin Boom: U.S. Strategic Reserve Proposal Sparks Debate

The U.S. could see a new federal initiative with the proposed Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, reminiscent of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. However, debates around legality, funding, and risks persist, fueled by President-elect Trump's statements and a bill from pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis. The reserve would aim to bolster the U.S. dollar and counter global threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 03:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 03:23 IST
Bitcoin Boom: U.S. Strategic Reserve Proposal Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin soared past $107,000 Monday, ramping up the excitement among cryptocurrency enthusiasts following President-elect Donald Trump's remarks on forming a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve. This reserve would resemble the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, created after the 1970s oil crisis.

The proposal of a strategic bitcoin reserve, however, sparked debates among analysts regarding the use of executive powers or the necessity of congressional approval. Trump hinted that the reserve could utilize seized bitcoin, estimated to be around 200,000 tokens or $21 billion. The plan could start there, but its legal framework remains uncertain.

Cynthia Lummis' bill proposes the U.S. Treasury annually purchases 200,000 bitcoins over five years, funded by Federal Reserve profits and gold holdings, aimed at strengthening the U.S. economy and reducing the national debt. However, skeptics question the volatility and security of bitcoin, cautioning against its economic reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024