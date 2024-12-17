Left Menu

Dollar Strengthens Amid Global Rate Movements

The dollar remains strong as global markets anticipate a U.S. interest rate cut. The euro weakens, the yen falters, and various central banks, including the Federal Reserve, plan rate decisions this week. Economic strength boosts U.S. yields, while global currencies react to differing economic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 06:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 06:53 IST
On the eve of a likely interest rate cut in the United States, the dollar is holding strong, nearing recent peaks. Traders are adjusting their long-term rate assumptions, giving the greenback a firm position in the global currency market.

The euro, facing a nearly 5% decline against the dollar over the calendar year, is precariously close to its yearly low. The divergence in long-term interest rates between the U.S. and Germany has expanded to 216 basis points, marking a significant increase over the past quarter.

Meanwhile, the yen is experiencing a downturn for the seventh consecutive session, as market expectations for a Japanese rate hike have diminished. This week's Federal Reserve meeting, with a 94% probability of an interest rate cut, stands against the backdrop of strong U.S. economic data, further enhancing the dollar's strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

