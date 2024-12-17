Dollar Strengthens Amid Global Rate Movements

On the eve of a likely interest rate cut in the United States, the dollar is holding strong, nearing recent peaks. Traders are adjusting their long-term rate assumptions, giving the greenback a firm position in the global currency market.

The euro, facing a nearly 5% decline against the dollar over the calendar year, is precariously close to its yearly low. The divergence in long-term interest rates between the U.S. and Germany has expanded to 216 basis points, marking a significant increase over the past quarter.

Meanwhile, the yen is experiencing a downturn for the seventh consecutive session, as market expectations for a Japanese rate hike have diminished. This week's Federal Reserve meeting, with a 94% probability of an interest rate cut, stands against the backdrop of strong U.S. economic data, further enhancing the dollar's strength.

