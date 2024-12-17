Tripura's Industrial Invitation: A Gateway to Northeast Growth
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha invites investors to explore industrial opportunities in the northeastern state, pledging governmental support. Highlighting Tripura's unique economic potential, he notes growth in the Gross State Domestic Product and per capita income, emphasizing areas like rubber, bamboo, natural gas, and tourism.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has made a robust appeal to investors to explore industrial opportunities within the northeastern state, pledging the full support of the state government in the process. This call to action was made public via a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday.
During the Northeast Trade and Investment Road Show held in Mumbai, Saha expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) for facilitating an event aimed at boosting investment and business activities in the Northeast. He highlighted the historical development challenges faced by the region but underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to its progress under the Act East Policy.
Saha pointed to promising economic indicators, including a rise in the per capita income and Gross State Domestic Product. He identified vast industrial potential utilizing resources such as rubber, bamboo, and natural gas. With policies in place, including a comprehensive bamboo policy, Saha assured potential investors of the state's readiness to provide all necessary assistance.
