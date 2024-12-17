Alert at Cochin Airport: Aircraft Called Back Due to Tyre Issue

A passenger aircraft, which departed from Cochin International Airport on its way to Bahrain, was promptly 'called back' shortly after takeoff on Tuesday, due to a suspected issue with its tyre, according to an airport source.

The potential issue was identified soon after the plane took off, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures for passenger safety. Consequently, the aircraft was instructed to return to Cochin Airport.

The airport source mentioned that preparations are being made to ensure a safe landing for the aircraft. Additional details are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)