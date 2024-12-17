Left Menu

Alert at Cochin Airport: Aircraft Called Back Due to Tyre Issue

A passenger aircraft bound for Bahrain from Cochin International Airport was called back soon after takeoff due to a suspected tyre issue. Airport authorities took precautionary measures to ensure the safety of passengers, and preparations are ongoing for a safe landing, with further details awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:35 IST
Alert at Cochin Airport: Aircraft Called Back Due to Tyre Issue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger aircraft, which departed from Cochin International Airport on its way to Bahrain, was promptly 'called back' shortly after takeoff on Tuesday, due to a suspected issue with its tyre, according to an airport source.

The potential issue was identified soon after the plane took off, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures for passenger safety. Consequently, the aircraft was instructed to return to Cochin Airport.

The airport source mentioned that preparations are being made to ensure a safe landing for the aircraft. Additional details are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024