Left Menu

GeM Seller Samvad 2024 Ushers New Opportunities in Uttarakhand

The GeM Seller Samvad 2024 in Dehradun empowered local entrepreneurs and sellers through training and support, enhancing their engagement with digital procurement. The initiative aligned with GeM's inclusivity goals, aiming to expand its reach and overcome procurement challenges faced by Uttarakhand-based entities, fostering growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:22 IST
GeM Seller Samvad 2024 Ushers New Opportunities in Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) orchestrated a transformative boot camp titled GeM Seller Samvad 2024 Uttarakhand at the IRDT Auditorium in Dehradun, focusing on empowering local entrepreneurs, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and sellers. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry emphasized that the initiative, part of GeM's inclusivity pillar, aimed to tackle challenges unique to Uttarakhand-based sellers while promoting broader adoption of the digital procurement platform.

The event attracted more than 60 sellers and service providers, offering them comprehensive training to navigate the platform's features and functionalities. Stakeholders were guided through vital milestones in their seller journey, with real-time solutions offered during a dedicated Q&A session. A GeM helpdesk was established to provide instant support, while a registration campaign successfully enlisted new sellers and service providers onto the platform.

Uttarakhand hosts around 20,000 registered sellers and service providers on GeM, including over 10,500 Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) and more than 1,900 women-led enterprises. To date, these sellers have executed orders worth over Rs8,950 crore for government buyers nationwide. Approximately 5% of this volume emanates from the state's MSEs, highlighting their significant contribution to the market ecosystem.

The Seller Samvad initiative sought to expand GeM's footprint while enhancing capacity-building measures in Uttarakhand. AV Muralidharan, Chief Buyer Officer (State), underscored the importance of these activities in raising awareness and strengthening the digital competencies of local sellers and service providers. Through such programs, GeM aims to dismantle traditional procurement barriers, equipping local businesses with essential tech-driven tools for business-to-government opportunities.

Launched in 2016 under the Prime Minister's 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' vision, the Government e-Marketplace is a unified digital solution facilitating the seamless procurement of goods and services for central ministries, state departments, public sector enterprises, panchayats, and cooperatives. GeM continues to reshape public procurement, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024