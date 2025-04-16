Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenges Waqf Board's Religious Inclusivity Debate

The Supreme Court questioned the provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which allows for non-Muslims to be nominated to waqf boards. The court queried if similar inclusivity should apply to Hindu religious institutions. The Centre argued this does not affect the predominantly Muslim composition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:09 IST
Supreme Court Challenges Waqf Board's Religious Inclusivity Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday scrutinized the inclusion of non-Muslims in waqf boards as outlined in the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, questioned the logic behind the provision.

Chief Justice Khanna raised a critical query to the Centre, asking if the same inclusivity principle should be applied to Hindu religious institutions. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, asserted that the inclusion of non-Muslims is minimal and does not impact the board's primarily Muslim makeup.

Mehta further argued that objections to such inclusion could also question judicial impartiality, suggesting that by the same logic, the bench could not adjudicate the case. Chief Justice Khanna dismissed this notion, affirming the secular nature of judicial proceedings by stating, "When we sit here, we lose our religion."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025