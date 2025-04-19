Left Menu

Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam: A Step Forward for Caste Inclusivity in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, launched the Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam (KKT) to promote artisan development, rejecting the Central PM Vishwakarma Scheme. Stalin emphasized caste inclusivity and encouraged youth to pursue education, contrasting with the Vishwakarma Scheme's focus on family trade and ancestral professions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kancheepuram | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:25 IST
Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam: A Step Forward for Caste Inclusivity in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam (KKT), a scheme named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, aimed at artisan development. The initiative marks a divergence from the Centre's PM Vishwakarma Scheme, which Stalin criticized for its caste-based discrimination.

At the launch event in Kundrathur, Stalin highlighted the DMK government's commitment to caste inclusivity, contrasting it with the Vishwakarma Scheme, which promotes family-based occupations, potentially deterring young people from pursuing higher education.

Stalin reaffirmed his government's focus on empowering youth through programmes like Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan, which provide financial support to encourage advanced studies, countering the idea of confining individuals to ancestral trades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025