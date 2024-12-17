Transforming Healthcare: Summit 2025 Explores Tech Innovations

Bengaluru, India – Happiest Health is set to host the Technology & Innovation in Healthcare Summit 2025 on January 23, at the Taj Hotel, M.G. Road. This summit aims to integrate expertise from IT and healthcare under Ashok Soota's leadership, promising insights into emerging solutions that are shaping the industry.

The summit's agenda focuses on transformative technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, telemedicine, and personalized medicine, demonstrating their impact on enhancing patient care and redefining healthcare delivery. Attendees will include IT service firms, healthcare-focused startups, and top industry executives, reflecting the event's appeal to a diverse and influential audience.

Highlights feature discussions on AI-driven diagnostics, advanced detection tools, and future hospitals powered by IoT and automation. Panels will address blockchain's role in data security, the use of generative AI in medical innovations, and big data's potential in healthcare decision-making. Esteemed speakers, including tech and health experts, will provide a platform for networking and collaborative possibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)