Udhayanidhi Stalin Drives Major Welfare Initiatives in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin made significant strides in promoting welfare and infrastructure activities on Sunday. He announced government welfare aid worth Rs 239.41 crore, benefitting a large number of people across the state.

During the event, Udhayanidhi, who also oversees the Youth Welfare and Sports Development portfolios, laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art hockey ground at the RS Puram Corporation Higher Secondary School. The project, featuring artificial turf, is estimated to cost Rs 9.67 crore.

Moreover, he laid the foundation for 132 other projects across departments like Public Works and Rural Development, with an estimated total cost of Rs 82.14 crore, along with inaugurating projects worth Rs 29.99 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)