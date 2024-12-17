Delhi's Road Congestion Solution: Reorganizing Inter-State Bus Operations
The Delhi Transport Department has proposed reorganizing inter-state bus operations to reduce road congestion and improve travel times. The plan involves designating specific terminals for buses from different regions, aiming to streamline operations and minimize unnecessary traffic. Public input is being solicited before finalizing the plan.
In an effort to tackle road congestion and enhance travel efficiency in Delhi, the city's Transport Department has sought input from the public and stakeholders on a new proposal.
The department has suggested reorganizing inter-state bus operations by establishing designated terminals for buses originating from various regions.
Buses from northern states like Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh will be routed through ISBT Kashmere Gate, while those from eastern states will use ISBT Anand Vihar. The move aims to streamline bus operations and reduce vehicular congestion.
