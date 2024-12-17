Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Battle with Cable Theft: A Looming Challenge

Cable theft cases at Delhi Metro stations have increased to 44 this year. Despite regular surveillance, thefts have surged, disrupting services. With only partial cases solved and ongoing investigations, officials call for better lighting and CCTV coverage to deter incidents.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:37 IST
The Delhi Metro is grappling with a rise in cable theft incidents, with 44 cases reported this year, up from 38 last year, according to officials.

Data from Delhi Police reveals that while only 9 out of 38 cases were solved in the previous year, they have increased their success rate, solving 22 of 44 cases this year and arresting 53 individuals involved.

Despite regular patrolling and surveillance efforts using CCTV, theft incidents persist, prompting police and metro authorities to explore further preventive measures like improving lighting and CCTV coverage along vulnerable tracks.

