Delhi Metro's Battle with Cable Theft: A Looming Challenge

The Delhi Metro is grappling with a rise in cable theft incidents, with 44 cases reported this year, up from 38 last year, according to officials.

Data from Delhi Police reveals that while only 9 out of 38 cases were solved in the previous year, they have increased their success rate, solving 22 of 44 cases this year and arresting 53 individuals involved.

Despite regular patrolling and surveillance efforts using CCTV, theft incidents persist, prompting police and metro authorities to explore further preventive measures like improving lighting and CCTV coverage along vulnerable tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)