Kia India's New Scrappage Incentive: A Win for Eco-Friendly Choices

Kia India announced the launch of a scrappage incentive program aimed at encouraging customers to trade in or scrap their old cars, irrespective of the make or model. In return, they can enjoy the benefits of purchasing a brand-new Kia model.

The scheme provides a financial incentive of 1.5% or Rs 20,000, whichever is less, on the ex-showroom price of any Kia vehicle chosen, thereby motivating customers towards an eco-friendly transition.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Kia India's Senior Vice-President of Sales & Marketing, highlighted the initiative as a reflection of the company's commitment to environmentally responsible choices and alignment with government mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)