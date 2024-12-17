Kia India's New Scrappage Incentive: A Win for Eco-Friendly Choices
Kia India has launched a scrappage incentive scheme offering customers benefits when they opt to scrap their old vehicles. The initiative provides a 1.5% or Rs 20,000 incentive on a new Kia model's ex-showroom price. It aligns with the government's scrappage mandate to promote environmentally responsible decisions.
Kia India announced the launch of a scrappage incentive program aimed at encouraging customers to trade in or scrap their old cars, irrespective of the make or model. In return, they can enjoy the benefits of purchasing a brand-new Kia model.
The scheme provides a financial incentive of 1.5% or Rs 20,000, whichever is less, on the ex-showroom price of any Kia vehicle chosen, thereby motivating customers towards an eco-friendly transition.
Hardeep Singh Brar, Kia India's Senior Vice-President of Sales & Marketing, highlighted the initiative as a reflection of the company's commitment to environmentally responsible choices and alignment with government mandates.
