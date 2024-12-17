Left Menu

Retail Spending Surge Boosts Economy Ahead of Fed Decision

Consumer spending at retail stores increased by 0.7% in November, surpassing October's rise. This growth indicates a robust economy despite higher interest rates, potentially slowing the Federal Reserve's rate cuts. The economy grew nearly 3% annually, though job market signs are mixed with steady pay growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:33 IST
Retail Spending Surge Boosts Economy Ahead of Fed Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Consumers have shown resilience by increasing their spending at retail stores last month, providing a significant boost to the economy at the onset of the winter holiday shopping season.

The Commerce Department reported a 0.7% rise in November retail sales, a notable improvement over October's 0.5% increase. This demonstrates continued economic growth, even amid elevated interest rates, indicating that the Federal Reserve may be cautious in lowering borrowing costs next year.

Despite mixed signals in the job market, where hiring has slowed yet layoffs remain low, the Fed is expected to lower its key rate on Wednesday. However, they may proceed more carefully with cuts next year, as paychecks grow at a steady pace, slightly outpacing inflation and boosting consumer spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024