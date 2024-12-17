CII Leads Business Delegation to UK for Enhanced India-UK Trade Ties

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is set to lead a senior industry delegation to the UK on December 18, 2024, highlighting its commitment to strengthening bilateral economic ties. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Past President of CII and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, will head this mission, accompanied by leading Indian business figures.

The delegation's visit marks a significant chapter in the enduring India-UK economic relationship, with bilateral trade reaching £39 billion in 2023, reflecting a 4.8% increase. Key meetings are planned with UK Prime Minister The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer and other senior officials to address critical issues in trade and investment.

Core discussions will focus on rejuvenating the India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations, addressing taxation challenges, and exploring collaborations in energy, technology, and academia. Chandrajit Banerjee, CII's Director General, emphasizes the trip's role in catalyzing business growth, enhancing innovation, and expanding investment opportunities.

Strategic MoUs with regional UK bodies and academic institutions will be pivotal in the discussions, aligned with long-standing diplomatic collaborations. Sunil Bharti Mittal underscores the visit's timing, citing India's growth trajectory and potential for economic synergies with the UK as foundational elements for future opportunities.

The talks, guided by the UK's Prime Minister, aim to advance bilateral investments, strengthen partnerships across various sectors, and enhance the overall strategic cooperation framework between India and the UK, reinforcing a future of shared prosperity and economic resilience.

