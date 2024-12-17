Monetary Moves: Fed Navigates Economic Projections Amid Trump's Policies

Federal Reserve policymakers are cautiously factoring in the potential impact of President Donald Trump's upcoming policies on economic forecasts. Despite previous restraint in response to Trump's pending tax cuts and deregulation plans, the Fed is anticipating a potential growth upgrade.

This speculation arises as the Fed prepares to cut interest rates for the third time while revising growth, unemployment, and inflation projections. Economic indicators have shown some solid momentum, possibly reinforcing officials' predictions despite Trump's not-yet-detailed policies.

Key economic indicators suggest a sturdy economy, with Wall Street analysts prognosticating an uptick in core PCE inflation. The Federal Reserve is likely to revise the estimated rate cut trajectory, reducing from four anticipated cuts to potentially two or three quarter-point reductions in view of strong labor markets and sticky inflation trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)