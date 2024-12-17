Left Menu

Jharkhand's Legal Battle for Coal Dues: A State's Fight for Financial Justice

The Jharkhand government has initiated legal proceedings to recover Rs 1.36 lakh crore in coal dues from the Central government. The Revenue Secretary has been authorized to lead the process, following a Supreme Court ruling affirming Jharkhand's right to collect mining and royalty dues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:06 IST
Jharkhand's Legal Battle for Coal Dues: A State's Fight for Financial Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government has officially begun legal action to claim Rs 1.36 lakh crore in coal dues from the Central government, a crucial move announced by the state in a recent cabinet meeting.

A notification was released authorizing the Secretary of Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms to spearhead this legal initiative, aimed at addressing obstacles in payments by subsidiaries of Coal India for washed coal royalties.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, after his swearing-in, stressed the importance of recovering these dues for the state's development, urging cooperation from central ministries and BJP MPs to resolve the issue, which has been acknowledged by a Supreme Court ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024