Tragedy Strikes Again: Congo's Overloaded Boat Disaster

A devastating incident occurred on the Fimi River in central Congo when an overloaded boat capsized, causing at least 25 deaths and leaving dozens missing. The tragedy happened shortly after the vessel departed from Inongo, situated northeast of the capital, Kinshasa. This marks the fourth similar disaster in Maï-Ndombe province this year.

Overloading is believed to be a primary factor in the capsizing, as the boat was carrying over 100 people and various goods. David Kalemba, the river commissioner, confirmed the recovery of 25 bodies, while Alex Mbumba, a local resident, highlighted the involvement of children among the deceased. The search for missing passengers is ongoing.

Congo faces recurrent water transport tragedies, with significant incidents also reported this year in October and June. Calls for governmental action to improve safety measures on the waters have intensified, with demands for flotation devices and stricter adherence to safety protocols to prevent further loss of life.

