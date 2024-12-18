Boeing Resumes Airplane Production Amid Safety Scrutiny

Boeing announced the resumption of its aircraft production, halted by a machinists' strike in the Pacific Northwest. This includes the 737, 767, and 777 programs. The strike, involving 33,000 workers, had significantly impacted the company's output and operational schedules.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope emphasized the company's commitment to ensuring that all manufacturing staff are fully trained and that inventory levels are appropriately managed to facilitate smooth production processes. As of early December, the production of the best-selling 737 MAX jetliner had already recommenced.

The FAA has signaled its intention to increase oversight of Boeing's production following safety issues, such as a missing door panel incident that led to concerns over the 737 MAX's safety. The planemaker faces the challenge of balancing production increases with stringent safety standards to restore trust and meet customer demand.

