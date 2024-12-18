Sai Life Sciences Makes Impressive Market Debut with 20.21% Surge
Sai Life Sciences Ltd's shares debuted impressively, listing over 20% above the issue price on Wednesday. The stock opened at Rs 660 on the BSE, further climbing to Rs 702. The company's IPO attracted strong interest, being subscribed over 10 times, raising significant funds for debt repayment and corporate purposes.
Sai Life Sciences Ltd's shares made a stellar debut in the stock market, opening with a premium of more than 20% above its issue price of Rs 549 on Wednesday.
The shares began trading at Rs 660 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting a 20.21% rise from the offer price and further advanced to Rs 702.
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares opened at Rs 650, up by 18.39%. With a market capitalization of Rs 14,493.75 crore, the company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) was highly successful, subscribed 10.26 times, generating Rs 3,043 crore.
