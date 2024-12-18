Sai Life Sciences Makes Impressive Market Debut with 20.21% Surge

Sai Life Sciences Ltd's shares made a stellar debut in the stock market, opening with a premium of more than 20% above its issue price of Rs 549 on Wednesday.

The shares began trading at Rs 660 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting a 20.21% rise from the offer price and further advanced to Rs 702.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares opened at Rs 650, up by 18.39%. With a market capitalization of Rs 14,493.75 crore, the company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) was highly successful, subscribed 10.26 times, generating Rs 3,043 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)