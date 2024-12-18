Left Menu

Sai Life Sciences Makes Impressive Market Debut with 20.21% Surge

Sai Life Sciences Ltd's shares debuted impressively, listing over 20% above the issue price on Wednesday. The stock opened at Rs 660 on the BSE, further climbing to Rs 702. The company's IPO attracted strong interest, being subscribed over 10 times, raising significant funds for debt repayment and corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 10:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sai Life Sciences Ltd's shares made a stellar debut in the stock market, opening with a premium of more than 20% above its issue price of Rs 549 on Wednesday.

The shares began trading at Rs 660 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting a 20.21% rise from the offer price and further advanced to Rs 702.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares opened at Rs 650, up by 18.39%. With a market capitalization of Rs 14,493.75 crore, the company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) was highly successful, subscribed 10.26 times, generating Rs 3,043 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

