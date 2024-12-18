Kalpataru Projects International's Monumental Rs 1,000 Crore Equity Raise

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) announced a significant financial milestone on Wednesday, with the company successfully securing Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). This achievement marks the company's first equity raise in more than a decade.

The QIP saw enthusiastic participation from a wide spectrum of investors, including domestic mutual funds, foreign investment funds, and insurance companies, reflecting strong confidence in KPIL's diversified business ventures.

According to Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, the influx of capital is set to strengthen the company's financial foundation and expedite its growth plans. KPIL, a leading EPC firm, is active in sectors like Power Transmission, Urban Mobility, and Oil & Gas, with ongoing projects across 30 countries and a presence in 75 nations globally.