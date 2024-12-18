Revolutionizing the Road: Honda and Nissan's Possible Merger in the Face of Global Competition

Honda and Nissan are in discussions to enhance their collaboration, with potential plans for a merger, as revealed by insiders on Wednesday. This move is seen as a strategic response to mounting competition from electric vehicle giants like Tesla and Chinese manufacturers.

The alliance aims to establish a formidable entity with a $54 billion market value, producing 7.4 million vehicles annually, thereby ranking as the world's third-largest auto group. The talks suggest a reshaping of Japan's automotive industry landscape, previously considered invincible.

While Nissan grapples with financial difficulties, Honda seeks to prevent further decline in its cash flow. The potential merger, yet to be confirmed by the companies, is seen as a necessary step to remain competitive amid the evolving electric vehicle market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)