Runaya Partners with ECKART for Sustainable Aluminium Powder Facility in Odisha
Runaya, a metal recycling startup tied to the Vedanta Group, announced a partnership with ECKART to establish a new aluminium powder plant in Odisha. The facility will use recycled aluminium and renewable energy, catering to global markets with applications in aerospace and solar technology.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Runaya, a startup with ties to the Vedanta Group, has forged an agreement with Germany-based ECKART to create a state-of-the-art aluminium powder facility in Odisha.
This innovative plant is set to produce eco-friendly spherical atomised aluminium granules, meeting the rising demand both domestically and internationally.
Runaya's Managing Director, Naivedya Agarwal, describes the initiative as a pivotal step towards a circular economy, highlighting the strategic use of recycled materials and renewable energy to set new standards in green manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shockwaves in Odisha: Demon's Stage Act Turns Gruesome
President Murmu's Landmark Odisha Visit: Unveiling Statues and Celebrating Maritime Heritage
Declining Big Cats: A Grim Reality in Odisha's Wilderness
Race for Rajya Sabha: Odisha's Pivotal Bypoll
Odisha Lawmakers Demand Pay Raise Amid Economic Pressures