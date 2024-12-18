Left Menu

Runaya Partners with ECKART for Sustainable Aluminium Powder Facility in Odisha

Runaya, a metal recycling startup tied to the Vedanta Group, announced a partnership with ECKART to establish a new aluminium powder plant in Odisha. The facility will use recycled aluminium and renewable energy, catering to global markets with applications in aerospace and solar technology.

  • Country:
  • India

Runaya, a startup with ties to the Vedanta Group, has forged an agreement with Germany-based ECKART to create a state-of-the-art aluminium powder facility in Odisha.

This innovative plant is set to produce eco-friendly spherical atomised aluminium granules, meeting the rising demand both domestically and internationally.

Runaya's Managing Director, Naivedya Agarwal, describes the initiative as a pivotal step towards a circular economy, highlighting the strategic use of recycled materials and renewable energy to set new standards in green manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

