Pawan Hans Secures Rs 2,000 Crore Deal with ONGC for Offshore Helicopter Services

Pawan Hans, the state-owned helicopter services provider, announced on Wednesday that it has clinched a lucrative contract with ONGC. This 10-year agreement, worth over Rs 2,000 crore, entails deploying four helicopters for transporting personnel to offshore duty sites.

The helicopters involved are Dhruv NG models, manufactured by HAL. This deal was secured through a competitive global bidding process, showcasing the competitiveness of Indian manufacturing in the global arena.

ONGC has officially notified Pawan Hans of the award, marking a significant advancement in their logistics capabilities. The new helicopters, designed for civil use but based on military technology, will enhance offshore operations by next year, symbolizing technological progress in India's aerospace sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)