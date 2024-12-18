Left Menu

India Faces Growing Trade Barriers Amid Global Shifts

India must prepare for non-tariff trade barriers, such as the EU carbon tax, which threaten WTO norms. The DGFT highlights potential challenges due to U.S. trade policies and stresses the urgency of boosting e-commerce exports. India aims to tackle import reliance and enhance shipment competitiveness globally.

Updated: 18-12-2024 13:25 IST
  India

India is bracing for future trade challenges as non-tariff and unilateral duty barriers, like the EU carbon tax, loom on the horizon. A senior official noted that such measures by the U.S. and EU aim to bolster their manufacturing sectors, posing potential violations of WTO commitments.

At a CII export competitiveness conclave, DGFT Santosh Kumar Sarangi discussed the intricate dynamics of upcoming U.S. policies, particularly those influenced by Trump-era rhetoric about reciprocity in trade. Concerns were raised over the imposition of high duties on certain products under national security justifications.

Efforts are underway to bolster India's e-commerce exports, with the commerce ministry pursuing faster clearance times and improved access to finance for exporters. The goal is to emulate the efficiency of China's e-commerce sector and push India's exports to USD 200-250 billion by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

