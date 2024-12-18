Uncoupling Incidents Trigger Rail Investigation

The government has reported to the Lok Sabha that corrosion in a coupler component led to uncoupling incidents on the Kisan Express and Magadh Express trains in August and September.

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauriya questioned the causes of these incidents in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, prompting inquiries into the train splitting events.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that new materials with enhanced corrosion resistance have been adopted, and advanced semiautomatic couplers are being developed for future train models. Comprehensive investigations into each occurrence are ongoing, focusing on design improvements and staff training.

(With inputs from agencies.)