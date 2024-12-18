Left Menu

Uncoupling Incidents Trigger Rail Investigation

Two uncoupling incidents involving Kisan Express and Magadh Express were reported due to corrosion in a coupler component. The government has introduced material specifications with better corrosion resistance and advanced semiautomatic couplers. Investigations are ongoing to improve coach design and train staff to prevent further occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:37 IST
Uncoupling Incidents Trigger Rail Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has reported to the Lok Sabha that corrosion in a coupler component led to uncoupling incidents on the Kisan Express and Magadh Express trains in August and September.

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauriya questioned the causes of these incidents in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, prompting inquiries into the train splitting events.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that new materials with enhanced corrosion resistance have been adopted, and advanced semiautomatic couplers are being developed for future train models. Comprehensive investigations into each occurrence are ongoing, focusing on design improvements and staff training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024