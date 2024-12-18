Uncoupling Incidents Trigger Rail Investigation
Two uncoupling incidents involving Kisan Express and Magadh Express were reported due to corrosion in a coupler component. The government has introduced material specifications with better corrosion resistance and advanced semiautomatic couplers. Investigations are ongoing to improve coach design and train staff to prevent further occurrences.
- Country:
- India
The government has reported to the Lok Sabha that corrosion in a coupler component led to uncoupling incidents on the Kisan Express and Magadh Express trains in August and September.
Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauriya questioned the causes of these incidents in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, prompting inquiries into the train splitting events.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that new materials with enhanced corrosion resistance have been adopted, and advanced semiautomatic couplers are being developed for future train models. Comprehensive investigations into each occurrence are ongoing, focusing on design improvements and staff training.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Ends Protest With Demand for Adani Investigation
Nordic Fibre-Optic Cable Disruptions Under Investigation
Mysterious Death of Village Defence Guard Sparks Investigation in Jammu and Kashmir
Train Safety Challenges: Accidents, Investigations, and Improvements
Mysterious Illness Claims Lives in Congo: Investigations Underway