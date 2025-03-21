Heathrow Airport Shutdown: A Fire Under Investigation
A fire at Heathrow Airport led to its shutdown, with no foul play initially suspected. However, the critical nature of the incident prompted British Police's counter-terrorism unit to take charge of the investigation to ensure thorough examination of all possibilities.
On Friday, operations at Heathrow Airport came to an abrupt halt due to a fire incident. Initially, British Police reported no indications of foul play behind the occurrence.
Despite this initial assessment, the significant impact of the incident necessitated further scrutiny. Consequently, the counter-terrorism unit has been tasked with leading the investigation.
This decision underscores the critical nature of the matter as authorities aim to ensure all possibilities are carefully examined, prioritizing public safety and security.
