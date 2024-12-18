Honda and Nissan: A Potential Merger Reshaping Japanese Auto Industry

In a significant shift for Japan's automotive sector, Honda and Nissan are in discussions to deepen their collaboration, potentially merging to create a $54 billion entity. This development indicates the growing influence of Tesla and Chinese rivals on traditional auto giants.

Nissan's recent financial troubles have hastened the talks. The company announced a major cost-cutting initiative last month, following an 85% drop in second-quarter profits. Meanwhile, Honda faces its challenges as the EV market evolves. While both automakers are reassessing strategies, shares of Nissan have surged by 24% amid merger speculation.

Reports suggest that the companies might establish a holding firm or consider a full merger to enhance technology sharing and competitiveness. This prospective deal might reshape the landscape, potentially creating a formidable competitor to Japan's top automaker, Toyota.

(With inputs from agencies.)