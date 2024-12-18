Left Menu

Sai Life Sciences Soars on Market Debut with 39% Premium

Sai Life Sciences Ltd witnessed a robust debut on the stock market, closing with a 39% premium over its issue price. The company, valued at Rs 15,917.44 crore, attracted high trading volumes and plans to use proceeds for debt repayment and corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sai Life Sciences Ltd experienced a stellar debut on the stock market, finishing Wednesday with a 39% premium over its issue price of Rs 549. The stock opened strong at Rs 660 on the BSE, eventually closing at Rs 765.30, a 39.39% increase.

On the NSE, the shares began trading at Rs 650 and closed at Rs 764.65, reflecting a commendable rise of 39.28%. The company's market capitalization stands at Rs 15,917.44 crore, with impressive trading volumes recorded across both stock exchanges.

The Hyderabad-based organization, known for its comprehensive services in drug discovery and development, plans to use a portion of the IPO proceeds for debt repayment. This IPO was oversubscribed 10.26 times, indicating strong market interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

