Sai Life Sciences Soars on Market Debut with 39% Premium

Sai Life Sciences Ltd experienced a stellar debut on the stock market, finishing Wednesday with a 39% premium over its issue price of Rs 549. The stock opened strong at Rs 660 on the BSE, eventually closing at Rs 765.30, a 39.39% increase.

On the NSE, the shares began trading at Rs 650 and closed at Rs 764.65, reflecting a commendable rise of 39.28%. The company's market capitalization stands at Rs 15,917.44 crore, with impressive trading volumes recorded across both stock exchanges.

The Hyderabad-based organization, known for its comprehensive services in drug discovery and development, plans to use a portion of the IPO proceeds for debt repayment. This IPO was oversubscribed 10.26 times, indicating strong market interest.

