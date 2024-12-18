Chile's Optimistic Economic Growth Projections for 2025 and 2026

The Central Bank of Chile has announced projections that indicate an optimistic economic growth rate of between 1.5% and 2.5% for the years 2025 and 2026, following a steady 2.3% expansion this year. The December Monetary Policy Report, released on Wednesday, outlines the key drivers behind this growth trajectory.

According to the report, the economic boost is attributed to increased public expenditure and a stronger external sector. These benefits, however, are moderated by decreased stimulus for both household and business demand. The bank anticipates economic growth to align with the lower end of the previously estimated range of 2.25% to 2.75% for this year.

Despite the positive growth outlook, the bank forecasts an inflation rate of 4.8% by year-end, looking towards a decrease to the target of 3% by early 2026. Influences cited include a stronger U.S. dollar and rising local labor costs. On Tuesday, the bank responded to short-term inflation concerns by reducing the key interest rate to 5.0%, pointing out that lower domestic demand should help mitigate cost pressures over the medium term.

