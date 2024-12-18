Left Menu

Chile's Optimistic Economic Growth Projections for 2025 and 2026

Chile's central bank forecasts a 1.5% to 2.5% economic growth for 2025-2026, following a 2.3% growth this year. Increased public spending offsets reduced household demand. Inflation is predicted to decrease to 3% by 2026. The key interest rate was cut to 5.0%, highlighting short-term inflation risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:34 IST
Chile's Optimistic Economic Growth Projections for 2025 and 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Central Bank of Chile has announced projections that indicate an optimistic economic growth rate of between 1.5% and 2.5% for the years 2025 and 2026, following a steady 2.3% expansion this year. The December Monetary Policy Report, released on Wednesday, outlines the key drivers behind this growth trajectory.

According to the report, the economic boost is attributed to increased public expenditure and a stronger external sector. These benefits, however, are moderated by decreased stimulus for both household and business demand. The bank anticipates economic growth to align with the lower end of the previously estimated range of 2.25% to 2.75% for this year.

Despite the positive growth outlook, the bank forecasts an inflation rate of 4.8% by year-end, looking towards a decrease to the target of 3% by early 2026. Influences cited include a stronger U.S. dollar and rising local labor costs. On Tuesday, the bank responded to short-term inflation concerns by reducing the key interest rate to 5.0%, pointing out that lower domestic demand should help mitigate cost pressures over the medium term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024