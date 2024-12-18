Dmart Tops as Most-Valuable Self-Made Business in India

Dmart, the supermarket chain promoted by Radhakishan Damani, has been named the most valuable self-founded enterprise in India after the year 2000. According to recent data from Hurun, Dmart boasts a valuation of Rs 3.42 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, Zomato, led by Deepinder Goyal, recorded a remarkable 190% surge in its valuation, reaching Rs 2.51 lakh crore, securing the second spot. Swiggy, a key competitor of Zomato, founded by Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, showed a 52% increase, valued at Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

This year's rankings saw the entrance of MakeMyTrip and Policy Bazaar, while established names like Flipkart and Paytm fell out of the top-10. Bengaluru emerged as the preferred location with the majority of these enterprises headquartered there. Overall, these businesses employ approximately 10 lakh people.

(With inputs from agencies.)