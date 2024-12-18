Left Menu

Dmart Tops as Most-Valuable Self-Made Business in India

Dmart, founded by Radhakishan Damani, is the most-valuable self-made company in India, valued at Rs 3.42 lakh crore. Zomato and Swiggy follow in the rankings with significant valuation increases. The report highlights Bengaluru as a business hub and notes declining tax contributions among self-made entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:06 IST
Dmart Tops as Most-Valuable Self-Made Business in India
  • Country:
  • India

Dmart, the supermarket chain promoted by Radhakishan Damani, has been named the most valuable self-founded enterprise in India after the year 2000. According to recent data from Hurun, Dmart boasts a valuation of Rs 3.42 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, Zomato, led by Deepinder Goyal, recorded a remarkable 190% surge in its valuation, reaching Rs 2.51 lakh crore, securing the second spot. Swiggy, a key competitor of Zomato, founded by Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, showed a 52% increase, valued at Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

This year's rankings saw the entrance of MakeMyTrip and Policy Bazaar, while established names like Flipkart and Paytm fell out of the top-10. Bengaluru emerged as the preferred location with the majority of these enterprises headquartered there. Overall, these businesses employ approximately 10 lakh people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024