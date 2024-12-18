Dmart Tops as Most-Valuable Self-Made Business in India
Dmart, founded by Radhakishan Damani, is the most-valuable self-made company in India, valued at Rs 3.42 lakh crore. Zomato and Swiggy follow in the rankings with significant valuation increases. The report highlights Bengaluru as a business hub and notes declining tax contributions among self-made entrepreneurs.
- Country:
- India
Dmart, the supermarket chain promoted by Radhakishan Damani, has been named the most valuable self-founded enterprise in India after the year 2000. According to recent data from Hurun, Dmart boasts a valuation of Rs 3.42 lakh crore.
Meanwhile, Zomato, led by Deepinder Goyal, recorded a remarkable 190% surge in its valuation, reaching Rs 2.51 lakh crore, securing the second spot. Swiggy, a key competitor of Zomato, founded by Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, showed a 52% increase, valued at Rs 1.01 lakh crore.
This year's rankings saw the entrance of MakeMyTrip and Policy Bazaar, while established names like Flipkart and Paytm fell out of the top-10. Bengaluru emerged as the preferred location with the majority of these enterprises headquartered there. Overall, these businesses employ approximately 10 lakh people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmart
- Supermarket
- Entrepreneur
- Valuation
- India
- Hurun
- Zomato
- Swiggy
- Bengaluru
- Self-Made
ALSO READ
Major Defense Deal: US Approves MH-60R Helicopter Sale to India
India's Indigenous Defence Leap: Nagastra Munitions & Drone Innovations
US Diplomacy: Navigating Complexities with India Over Indictments and Global Concerns
India's Steadfast Commitment to Combat Land Degradation at UNCCD CoP16
Indian Markets Rally on Investor Optimism