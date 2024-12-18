Japanese Automakers Contemplate Future Alliances

Japanese automakers Nissan, Honda, and Mitsubishi are exploring potential new avenues for collaboration, though no concrete decisions have been reached. According to a Nissan representative, recent reports suggesting a business integration lack an official foundation. The automakers had previously announced their interest in partnerships in March and August this year.

Nissan's spokesperson emphasized that the notions of a merger are not reflective of an official statement from any of the companies involved. Instead, the trio is investigating various collaborative possibilities as they look toward the future.

As Honda and Nissan hold significant stakes in the Indian market, their exploratory talks about joining forces come amid intense market competition. This strategic maneuver could fortify their positions in the automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)