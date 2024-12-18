Rajasthan on Track to a $400 Billion Economy
Rajasthan is projected to grow into a USD 351 billion economy by 2028-29, potentially surpassing USD 400 billion by 2030, as per PHDCCI. Key factors include infrastructure development, industrial diversity, and human growth. The state's GSDP has grown significantly post-COVID, from Rs 10.17 lakh crore to Rs 15.28 lakh crore.
- Country:
- India
The state of Rajasthan is on the verge of a major economic leap, with aspirations to reach a USD 351 billion economy by the fiscal year 2028-29, according to a report from the PHD Research Bureau (PHDCCI).
The report indicates that by 2030, Rajasthan could surpass the USD 400 billion mark, driven by continuous improvements in infrastructure, an increasingly diverse industrial base, advancements in food processing, cutting-edge tourism infrastructure, and a focused approach on human development.
Rajasthan's gross state domestic product (GSDP) demonstrated significant growth from Rs 10.17 lakh crore in 2020-21 to Rs 15.28 lakh crore in 2023-24, highlighting the state's resilience and dedication to sustainable economic progress, especially in the post-COVID era.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mysterious Power Plays: Baltic Sea Underwater Infrastructure Sabotage
Russian Drones Target Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure
NBCC to Transform Motilal Nehru College with Major Infrastructure Boost
Empowering Para-Athletes: India's Infrastructure Revolution
Assam Chief Minister Accelerates Infrastructure and Economic Growth Discussions