Rajasthan on Track to a $400 Billion Economy

Rajasthan is projected to grow into a USD 351 billion economy by 2028-29, potentially surpassing USD 400 billion by 2030, as per PHDCCI. Key factors include infrastructure development, industrial diversity, and human growth. The state's GSDP has grown significantly post-COVID, from Rs 10.17 lakh crore to Rs 15.28 lakh crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The state of Rajasthan is on the verge of a major economic leap, with aspirations to reach a USD 351 billion economy by the fiscal year 2028-29, according to a report from the PHD Research Bureau (PHDCCI).

The report indicates that by 2030, Rajasthan could surpass the USD 400 billion mark, driven by continuous improvements in infrastructure, an increasingly diverse industrial base, advancements in food processing, cutting-edge tourism infrastructure, and a focused approach on human development.

Rajasthan's gross state domestic product (GSDP) demonstrated significant growth from Rs 10.17 lakh crore in 2020-21 to Rs 15.28 lakh crore in 2023-24, highlighting the state's resilience and dedication to sustainable economic progress, especially in the post-COVID era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

