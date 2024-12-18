Rajasthan on Track to a $400 Billion Economy

The state of Rajasthan is on the verge of a major economic leap, with aspirations to reach a USD 351 billion economy by the fiscal year 2028-29, according to a report from the PHD Research Bureau (PHDCCI).

The report indicates that by 2030, Rajasthan could surpass the USD 400 billion mark, driven by continuous improvements in infrastructure, an increasingly diverse industrial base, advancements in food processing, cutting-edge tourism infrastructure, and a focused approach on human development.

Rajasthan's gross state domestic product (GSDP) demonstrated significant growth from Rs 10.17 lakh crore in 2020-21 to Rs 15.28 lakh crore in 2023-24, highlighting the state's resilience and dedication to sustainable economic progress, especially in the post-COVID era.

(With inputs from agencies.)