Sabari Express Under Scrutiny: Railways Responds to Concerns
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed concerns about the condition of the Sabari Express after Congress MP K Sudhakaran raised issues regarding its maintenance. The minister stated that complaints are routinely received and handled as per guidelines, with continuous efforts to maintain and improve coach quality.
- Country:
- India
The Sabari Express service running between Thiruvananthapuram and Secunderabad has come under focus as the Indian Railways responds to concerns about its deplorable state. This follows a formal query raised in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP K Sudhakaran, aiming to draw attention to maintenance issues.
According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, multiple complaints have been registered regarding disrepair in areas like washrooms, electrical fittings, and passenger seating, alongside infestations of insects and rodents. In his written reply, Vaishnaw assured that such representations, coming from a variety of sources, are routinely processed to improve service standards.
Ongoing efforts for the upkeep of trains, based on condition and codal life, include replacing or repairing coaches as necessary. As a proactive measure, special trains are also operated during high-demand periods, such as the Sabrimala season, to cater to passengers,' Vaishnaw informed the house.
(With inputs from agencies.)
