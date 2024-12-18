Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Debt-Driven Decision in Shalimar Garden

A debt-stricken businessman and his wife were found dead in Shalimar Garden II, apparent victims of suicide. Financial difficulties in their ventures led to dire circumstances. The police are investigating, with suspicions raised due to an open front gate. Their 12-year-old son now resides with his grandfather.

Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:48 IST
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a businessman grappling with debt and his wife were discovered hanging in their residence at Shalimar Garden II, according to reports confirmed by local police on Wednesday.

The grim discovery was made after Pankaj Kumar Gupta's father failed to get in contact with him, prompting Gupta's younger brother, Rajkumar, to check on the couple, only to find them lifeless.

Initial investigations suggest financial turmoil as a significant factor, said Shalimar Garden police station SHO Narendra Kumar. Gupta, who at one time operated a multi-level marketing business, had recently been managing a club in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

