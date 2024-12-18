Tragedy Strikes: Debt-Driven Decision in Shalimar Garden

In a tragic turn of events, a businessman grappling with debt and his wife were discovered hanging in their residence at Shalimar Garden II, according to reports confirmed by local police on Wednesday.

The grim discovery was made after Pankaj Kumar Gupta's father failed to get in contact with him, prompting Gupta's younger brother, Rajkumar, to check on the couple, only to find them lifeless.

Initial investigations suggest financial turmoil as a significant factor, said Shalimar Garden police station SHO Narendra Kumar. Gupta, who at one time operated a multi-level marketing business, had recently been managing a club in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)