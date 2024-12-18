Wall Street Rides High on Anticipated Fed Rate Cut
Wall Street's main indexes rose as investors anticipated a Federal Reserve 25 basis points interest rate cut. The focus is on the Fed's economic forecasts and Chair Powell's comments about future policies. Tech stocks fueled the rally, despite concerns about inflation and future policy decisions.
Wall Street's primary indexes experienced gains on Wednesday, recovering some of the losses from the previous session as anticipation built around the Federal Reserve's imminent interest rate announcement. Investors are largely expecting a 25 basis point cut, set for disclosure at 2 p.m. ET.
Although a rate cut is anticipated, attention is shifting to the Fed's economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell's insights on how policy might shape up in 2025. Economic growth juxtaposed with persistent inflation is complicating predictions, making Powell's remarks crucial for future financial strategies.
Stocks have ascended, propelled by technology firms that have thrived due to growing excitement around artificial intelligence. UnitedHealth Group's rise aided in breaking a Dow losing streak, while crypto-focused stocks saw a downturn amid bitcoin's drop.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Urban Economy Struggles: Income Drop & Inflation Tighten the Grip in Q2FY25
RBI Faces Inflation Dilemma in Crucial Policy Meeting
Rethinking Food Inflation: A Complex Policy Debate
Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities
ECB's Potential Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Uncertainty in Europe