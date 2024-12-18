Wall Street Rides High on Anticipated Fed Rate Cut

Wall Street's primary indexes experienced gains on Wednesday, recovering some of the losses from the previous session as anticipation built around the Federal Reserve's imminent interest rate announcement. Investors are largely expecting a 25 basis point cut, set for disclosure at 2 p.m. ET.

Although a rate cut is anticipated, attention is shifting to the Fed's economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell's insights on how policy might shape up in 2025. Economic growth juxtaposed with persistent inflation is complicating predictions, making Powell's remarks crucial for future financial strategies.

Stocks have ascended, propelled by technology firms that have thrived due to growing excitement around artificial intelligence. UnitedHealth Group's rise aided in breaking a Dow losing streak, while crypto-focused stocks saw a downturn amid bitcoin's drop.

(With inputs from agencies.)