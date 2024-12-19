U.S. Single-Family Homebuilding Faces Economic Challenges

The U.S. single-family homebuilding sector rebounded in November as recovery from recent hurricanes took effect, but the outlook remains cautious amid tariff threats and potential labor issues.

A Commerce Department report highlighted only slight growth in building permits, suggesting limited economic growth contribution this quarter. Higher mortgage rates, despite Federal Reserve rate cuts, add to constraints.

Tariffs on Canadian lumber, along with trade and immigration policies, could elevate construction costs. While residential investment continues to lag GDP growth, the sector's future hinges on forthcoming policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)