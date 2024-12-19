Transrail Lighting's IPO Shines Bright, Sets Rs 839 Crore Target

Transrail Lighting Ltd, a prominent player in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction sector, has amassed Rs 246 crore from anchor investors including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Tata Mutual Fund.

According to a statement on the BSE website, other significant investors include Winro Commercial (India) Ltd, Bengal Finance and Investments, SBI General Insurance Company, and LIC Mutual Fund.

The company's IPO, aimed at raising Rs 839 crore, will be available for public subscription from December 19 to December 23, with a price band set between Rs 410-432 per share. The funds gathered will be directed towards working capital, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)