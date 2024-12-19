Tragedy at Sea: Mumbai Ferry Collision Leaves Two Missing
A tragic collision near Mumbai saw a Navy craft crash into a passenger ferry, resulting in 13 fatalities. A man and a child remain missing, while 98 were rescued. Efforts by the Navy and Coast Guard continue in the search for the missing passengers.
A naval trial turned tragic when a Navy vessel collided with a passenger ferry, off the Mumbai coast. The incident left 13 dead and sparked a search operation for two missing passengers, a 43-year-old man and a seven-year-old child, police reported.
In total, 113 individuals were aboard the two vessels during the collision. Following the crash, 98 people were rescued, including two who sustained injuries. Rescue efforts by the Navy and Coast Guard are ongoing, authorities confirmed.
The ferry, identified as 'Neel Kamal', was en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island when the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, causing the deaths of Navy personnel and naval employees among others.
With inputs from agencies.
